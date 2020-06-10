MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City Pop Warner will be conducting in-person registration for the 2020 season on Wednesday, June 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Gardena Park, 800 Gardena St. Anyone wishing to register their child ages 5-14 should bring a copy of their state-issued birth certificate, and final 2019-20 report card. Players will be weighed and fitted for their jerseys. For more information, visit mcpopwarner.com.
