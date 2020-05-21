Sports Briefs photo - Dante Combs

Dante Combs hits a 3-point shot in a Michigan City High School victory over Chicago Curie in January 2016. The 2017 MCHS grad has transferred from Lincoln Trail College to the University of Illinois Springfield.

 File photo

​MC's Combs transfers to UI-Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team announced the addition of Michigan City native Dante Combs, a 6-5 guard who is transferring from Lincoln Trail College.

