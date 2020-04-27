MICHIGAN CITY — A “sheen” spotted on Lake Michigan off Washington Park is likely gasoline that spilled from a small boat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Just after noon on Friday, the Sanitary District of Michigan City was made aware of a report of a sheen on the lake about 300 yards northeast of the Michigan City Lighthouse, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.