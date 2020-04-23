Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences is providing a set of resources for families of all ages and generations to help people face the daily challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEST LAFAYETTE — To help people face the daily challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue University’s College of Health and Human Sciences is providing a set of resources for families of all ages and generations.
“Families Tackling Tough Times Together” is a 10-week initiative that provides materials on family and child resilience.
