INDIANAPOLIS — Any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in attempts to slow the coronavirus, which has killed at least 1,000 people across the state, the governor said Thursday.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is poised to announce on Friday modifications to the business and travel restrictions that have been in place since March 25 as a growing number of states loosen their shutdown orders.
But some municipalities, including Michigan City and Indianapolis, have already set their regulations to last longer.
State health officials on Thursday added 43 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities to the state’s death toll on Thursday. The state has recorded 1,007 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak hit in early March, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
Six more presumed COVID-19 deaths added to state statistics give Indiana 107 such fatalities.
The ISDH also announced that 669 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 17,835 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
That includes 218 in La Porte County, 238 in Porter County, 633 in St, Joseph County, 1,846 in Lake County, 46 in Jasper County, 16 in Starke County, and 29 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana, according to ISDH.
La Porte County Health Department figures show 222 cases in the county, up 7 from Wednesday. They include 30 in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 2 each in Trail Creek and Union Mills; and 1 each in Rolling Prairie and Union Mills. The county total includes 129 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 1 at the Indiana State Prison.
Of the state death toll, ISDH reports 5 deaths in La Porte County, while county health officials report 6 (2 at the Westville prison). There are 7 deaths in Porter County, 17 in St, Joseph County, 83 n Lake County, and 1 each in Jasper, Starke and Marshall counties, according to ISDH.
While Holcomb will announce changes Friday to the stay-at-home order, Indianapolis officials announced Thursday that city’s order will continue until at least May 15.
“The challenges we face here in Indianapolis are unique – a city filled with large venues, densely populated neighborhoods, and active business centers,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “To ensure that we see continued progress in our fight against this virus, we must recommit to our social distancing efforts even as we plan for the future.”
Michigan City’s stay-at-home order, including a nightly 10 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew, will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 6. First announced in an executive order by Mayor Duane Parry, the extension was later approved by the Common Council.
Both city’s orders include a ban on dine-in service at restaurants and the closure of nonessential businesses such as movie theaters, fitness centers and hair salons.
In La Porte, however, that city’s order will expire Friday, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.
“With changes expected to be made to the governor’s ‘stay-at-home’ order later this week, I have advised the City Council against extending the Retail Responsibility Act,” Dermody said Thursday.
“Though restrictions will be lifted, I urge retailers and shoppers to continue taking the necessary safety precautions as we continue to navigate this pandemic together.”
The executive order, which expired at 12:01 a.m. Friday, limited customers entering a store in the city to one person per family. It also required retailers to limit the number of customers in the store at a given time to 2 per 1,000 square feet.
Dermody said though these constraints will be lifted, he expects many retailers will continue to implement various safety measures.
“I’ve had conversations with many of our retailers and they seem to agree that things cannot just go back to normal,” Dermody said.
“We are not out of the woods yet with this coronavirus situation, so shoppers will likely see some restrictions continue. I encourage residents to be patient with our retail community as they work to keep the public and their employees safe.”
Holcomb said he supported local authorities’ decisions.
“Local jurisdictions can always be stricter than what we have said,” he said. “This has been the case, not just once, in the state of Indiana. We’ll seek to 100 percent of the time work with those local officials.”
The governor said his changes to statewide restrictions will be “methodical” and come in stages, but did not provide any details
Those business restrictions have taken a big toll on the state’s unemployment numbers.
About 57,000 more people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week as the state continues to see record numbers of newly jobless people stemming from the virus-caused economic slowdown.
Federal statistics released Thursday show Indiana has had nearly 570,000 people seek jobless aid over the past six weeks. That growth in the unemployed since March 15 is more than five times greater than Indiana’s total of about 105,000 people seeking jobs in February.
More than 30 million people across the country have now filed for unemployment since coronavirus closures started, and economists have forecast the national unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20 percent.
