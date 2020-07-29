La PORTE — A man, suspected of causing a hit-and-run crash and later found in his pickup, which was smashed against a guardrail, was charged with drunk driving after tests showed his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit, according to police.

About 4:46 p.m. Saturday, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of State Road 39 and Severs Road for a hit and run crash involving a pickup and car, according to a report.

