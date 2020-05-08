ReFresh Facility Services employee Mari Campos and CEO Jack Brown deliver 90 boxed lunches and about three dozen face masks to the Michigan City Police Department on Tuesday. The effort was part of the ReFresh Cares initiative in conjunction with the Michigan City Youth Leadership Commission.
Photos provided / Carlton Bishop
Michigan City Youth Leadership Commission chairman Nathan Patrick holds one of the boxed lunches his organization donated to the MCPD in collaboration with ReFresh.
Patrick and Brown bump elbows after delivering 90 boxed lunches and about three dozen face masks to the MCPD on Tuesday.
Sgt. Darren Kaplan of the MCPD, left, helps take in the supplies donated to the department, for which he said all the officers are grateful.
Victoria Brown, left, and Soledad Munoz of ReFresh Facility Services hold some of the face masks they’ve made for essential workers during the pandemic.
