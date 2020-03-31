During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Farm Bureau has donated $5,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to help provide food to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to INFB, Gleaners is the largest food bank and hunger relief charity in the state, serving about a third of the estimated 1 million Hoosiers vulnerable to food insecurity.
“Funds will go directly to helping Hoosiers in need at a time when food banks are seeing a significant increase in patronage due to unemployment and school closings related to COVID-19,” according to Randy Kron, INFB president.
Gleaners Food Bank has more than doubled its distribution at its onsite pantry and is adding mobile pantries in communities across its service area. They’ve also partnered with Indianapolis Public Schools to ensure that families who need help receive it.
“With many businesses being closed, many Hoosiers are left without a steady income to support their families,” Kron said.
“While almost everyone, including the farming community, is already starting to feel the economic strain caused by this pandemic, it’s heartwarming to see people giving back to their communities.”
INFB said its members across the state are also using their time and resources to support their communities, including health care workers in need of proper supplies to stay safe while caring for patients.
“We’re hearing stories of members sewing masks and hospital gowns for health care facilities and nursing homes in their hometowns,” Kron said.
“We even have farmers who are donating the protective gear, like spare masks and chemical suits, to local hospitals to provided much-needed safety right now,” he said.
“I’m proud, but not surprised, that Farm Bureau members are stepping up to support their neighbors, even when they’re faced with challenges themselves.”
This is the second time in the last year that INFB has supported Gleaners, the organization said. Last March, all 92 county Farm Bureaus together donated 50 tons of food to Gleaners and other food banks across the state in celebration of INFB’s 100th anniversary.
