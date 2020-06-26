Today's e-Edition
- One teen killed, three injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter
- Jeffrey Allan Jamieson Dec. 24, 1961 - June 22, 2020
- 'Covid 219' is a soundtrack for the pandemic created by Michigan City-area musicians
- MCPD Chief Dion Campbell to speak on 'Race & Justice' for PBS
- Kayla Paige Wingett May 30, 1992 - June 20, 2020
- Community corrections to install body scanner to stop drug smuggling
- La Porte County Sheriff's deputy knows he's fortunate after crash on U.S. 20
- State to use $25M in CARES Act funding to help struggling renters
- Schools can get grants to improve remote learning as COVID numbers keep rising
- Judge swayed to accept plea deal for teenage armed robbery suspect
