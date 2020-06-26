Donation photo

La Porte Community Federal Credit Union CEO Robbie Masterson, left, and marketing director Jarrod Allen present a check for the Franciscan Health Foundation to Franciscan Health Michigan City vice president for mission integration Sister Petra Nielsen. The $850 donation came from funds collected from credit union members and “dress-down” days, where employees dress casually for a small donation. The donation will go toward the Franciscan Health Foundation Preparedness & Response Fund to assist in the fight against COVID-19. Donations to the fund have enabled the purchase of chest compression machines, oxygen flow devices to assist with breathing and recovery in COVID-positive patients, infrared thermometers for temperature checks of employees and visitors, and sanitizing stations to clean equipment. Donations can be made at FranciscanHealthFoundation.org / COVID-19.

 Photo provided / Franciscan Health

