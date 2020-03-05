PORTER — A Portage man who didn’t like a song during a karaoke session at a Porter County bar remains in jail after allegedly going after the singer, then pulling a gun and pointing it at bar patrons.
Jason Allen Huff, 34, was being held in the Porter County Jail as of Thursday afternoon after being charged with a Level 5 felony count of intimidation with a deadly weapon for the incident early Wednesday at Leroy’s Hot Stuff on U.S. 20 in Porter, according to Porter Police.
Police were called to the bar just after midnight for reports of a man threatening people in the bar with a gun, according to a police report.
Police arrived to find a woman outside a car with a gun, saying the man in the car, Huff, was her cousin, a veteran who suffered from PTSD, the report said.
The gun was taken from the woman while Huff refused to get out of the car, but was eventually taken into custody and handcuffed, the report said. The officer noted that he was “so intoxicated it was difficult to communicate with him” and he kept repeating, “You good?” and “Have fun.”
Police then interviewed two employees of the bar, who said Huff had been sitting in an area where a karaoke session was going on, and at one point “became upset at a song choice by the singer,” the report said.
He attempted to “go after the singer,” but was so intoxicated he fell down, the report said. When other patrons tried to help him, he attempted to physically restrain a woman, then pulled out a black Glock handgun and began waving it around, according to police.
He then walked through the bar with the gun out to his side, telling his cousin to “back down” and “foff,” the report said.
She told bar patrons to stay back because Huff was a former Marine with “family issues,” the report said. She then followed him out of the bar to try to get the weapon, which she was finally able to get him to surrender.
Huff was then taken to the Franciscan Health Emergency Center in Chesterton for medical clearance, the report said.
While there, a blood draw was conducted which showed his blood alcohol level at .380 percent, more than four times the legal limit, police said.
As he was being taken from the medical center to the Porter County Jail, he kept repeating, “I’m a moron” and “I’m so fed,” the report said, noting that he gave no explanation for his actions in the bar.
Huff remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Porter County Superior Court 2 on Friday, when Judge Jeffrey Clymer will conduct an initial hearing and set bond.
