La PORTE – La Porte Hospital has finalized plans to break ground on a Medical Office Building to be constructed adjacent to the new hospital being built on State Street in downtown La Porte.
The approximately 55,000-square-foot, four-story building will be constructed on State Street and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2021, according to Ashley Dickinson, CEO of La Porte Hospital.
Once complete, the building will include approximately 15 office suites housing a combination of physician offices and hospital-based services. The building will connect to the new hospital on both the first and second floors providing access to patients and staff, she said.
La Porte Hospital has contracted with Florida-based Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate to develop the new Medical office Building. Catalyst HRE has healthcare real estate projects in more than 16 states nationally and brings a leadership team with more than 100 years total collective healthcare real estate experience, Dickinson said.
Robins & Morton, a construction firm specializing in healthcare facilities, will serve as general contractor for the project. Robins & Morton is general contractor for the new hospital construction currently underway.
“This new Medical Office Building will augment the services available in our new state-of-the-art hospital, giving patients throughout La Porte and the surrounding areas a convenient, one-stop location for specialty care and services,” Dickinson said.
“We are excited to expand the new hospital project and look forward to bringing our specialists and several additional outpatient services in close proximity to our new hospital.”
Outpatient services to be housed in the office building include wound care, sleep studies, infusion services and the arrhythmia center.
The organization expects to break ground on the office building this summer. The new La Porte Hospital is scheduled to open before the end of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.