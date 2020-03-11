MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Refuse Department will conduct its annual Spring Clean-Up beginning later this month.
Residents can start leaving their debris along the roadside or in alleys depending on which of the three zones they live in, with Zone 1 beginning on March 23.
The Refuse Department requests residents separate the debris that is to be discarded into the following three categories:
• Brush, limbs, shrubs, yard waste and unpainted concrete (no black-top rubble)
• Rugs, lumber, furniture, mattresses and box springs
• Appliances and tires. Tires can be rimmed or un-rimmed, and appliances include stoves, refrigerators, air conditions, water tanks, etc.
The items should be separated as described placed curbside or in alleys, whichever is most convenient.
The Refuse and Street departments will not be taking calls for spring cleanup items. Residents should simply place their items out for pick-up at their allotted time.
The City will be divided into three Zones, with each having two separate weeks when items can be placed out for the special Spring Clean-Up.
Residents should place items out for pickup on the same day as their normal refuse pickup, but during the corresponding week for the Zone in which they reside.
The pickup weeks are:
• ZONE 1: March 23-27 and April 13-17
• ZONE 2: March 30-April 3 and April 20-24
• ZONE 3: April 6-10 and April 27-May 1
The Refuse Department will also have a Yard Waste/Compost pickup on May 4, continuing through Nov. 20.
For Spring Cleanup purposed, Zone 1 is bounded by Lake Michigan on the north, Kieffer Road/CR-400N on the south, Franklin Street on the east, and County Line Road on the west.
Zone 2 is bounded by Michigan Boulevard on the north, Kieffer Road/CR-400N on the south, Roeske Avenue on the east, and Franklin Street on the west.
Zone 3 is bounded by Lake Michigan and Shoreland Drive on the north, Michigan Boulevard on the south and west, and Meer Road on the east.
