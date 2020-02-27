MICHIGAN CITY — Starting Friday, Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc. will be operating under new ownership, a move made with the intent of doubling the business’ volume over the next five years.
Atlas Copco, a global manufacturing sales and marketing organization founded in Sweden in 1873, has invested $2.5 billion in the vacuum industry over the past six years.
And Koen Lauwers, president of the company’s industrial division, said Dekker is a welcome addition to its lineup.
“It’s in this vacuum business that Dekker fits well, where Dekker fills in a gap on a certain technology which was not available within the Atlas Copco group,” Lauwers said.
“So, that technology will now become available. Of course, we have sales teams that are also selling other brands, but lacking the technology. So, Dekker will bring a complementary technology to the existing technology of the Atlas Copco group.”
Dekker has manufactured industrial vacuum pumps and systems since 1998, when the business was founded in Michigan City – where it will remain under its new ownership.
“The business has been located in Michigan City for … all its life,” said outgoing CEO Rick Dekker, who will serve as a part-time consultant moving forward.
“We feel that this is a great place to be located. We’ve got a good workforce. We also work with the Compressed Air Academy with the schools, which creates a pipeline into the different businesses.
“Dekker has fit very well into the cluster of compressor and vacuum pump manufacturers locally. We’ve appreciated everything that Michigan City has done for us and continues to do.”
He said his decision to sell the company was focused on growth more than anything.
Lauwers confirmed: “The project is a growth project … and we aim for doubling the business in five years’ time. So, if you double the business, you’re going to have more employees in order to support that.”
But he hesitated to provide a specific number of jobs that will be added.
“We will synergize with the sales channels from the Atlas Copco group; and having more feet on the street visiting customers will also allow us to sell more Dekker pumps,” Lauwers said.
“So, selling more means, of course, more volume in the factory. More volume in the factory means more employment.”
Dekker’s current employees, numbering about 75 from management to labor, will maintain their jobs when the ownership switches hands.
“I think a company the size of Atlas Copco brings the resources to invest not only in the infrastructure, but in the people,” said Dekker president Charles Mitchell.
“So, it’s not just helping them maintain their jobs, but helping them grow their jobs, helping them do better at what they’re doing.”
And while new products and services are expected to be added to Dekker’s repertoire, they will maintain the Dekker brand.
“We respect and value the Dekker culture, and we want to build on it rather than to change anything,” Lauwers said.
In his last hours as CEO, Dekker reflected Thursday on his time at the company he founded with his father 22 years ago.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of these people over the years, seeing them on a regular basis,” he said. “So, it will be an adjustment, but I appreciate everything they’ve done.
“And I wouldn’t be sitting here today and as proud without the help of Charlie [Mitchell]. Charlie’s been instrumental. We’ve made a good team.”
“Rick will be missed,” Mitchell echoed. “He’s been a great partner, great mentor, remains a great friend. His name remains on the front door.”
