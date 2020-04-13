INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 350 people as state health officials reported seven additional deaths Monday, seemingly marking a slowdown in the daily death toll.
The latest deaths added to the state’s tally occurred between Friday and Sunday, but represent a drop in fatalities since Indiana recorded at least 17 daily deaths for 10 straight days through Thursday.
Indiana’s first reported COVID-19 death occurred on March 16. The state's actions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus have pushed back the expected peak of illnesses in the state and given hospitals more time to prepare, the state’s health commissioner said Monday.
Previous projections had shown Indiana could be seeing a surge of illnesses as early as this week, but that is now expected in late April for the Indianapolis area and the first weeks of May for rest of the state, said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner.
“I really do believe that we have not seen the peak of that surge yet but I do believe it will be a lot lower, which is the result of all the very strict guidelines and requirements that we’ve had for social distancing in this state,” Box said.
The state's Stay at Home order is set to expire Monday, April 21, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he will be making tweaks to the order on Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 8,236 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The total includes 34 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 120 in Porter County, 194 in St. Joseph County, 796 in Lake County, 18 in Jasper County, 9 in Starke County and 17 in Marshall County, according to ISDH.
Of the 350 Hoosiers who have died, there have been 3 each in La Porte and St. Joseph counties, 2 in Porter County (both in Portage Township, according to the Porter County Health Department), 26 in Lake County and one each in Newton, Jasper and Starke counties.
To date, 44,539 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 42,489 on Sunday.
Drive-through coronavirus testing sites are open this week in four Indiana cities for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19, health officials announced Saturday.
ISDH said the free testing is scheduled to run through Friday in Gary, Fort Wayne, Evansville and Sellersburg. Testing in Gary will be at St. Timothy Community Church at 1600 W. 25th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Only medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms will be tested in the partnership between the state agency and local health officials. Those workers must present a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card and employment documentation.
“Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle,” the health department said in a statement.
ISDH also reported that 25% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are being occupied by COVID-19 patients and 16% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Nationally, concern is growing over the rising death toll in nursing homes and long-term health facilities.
More than 3,600 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.
Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 3,621 deaths linked to nursing homes and long term care facilities is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.
But the true toll among the 1 million mostly frail and elderly people who live in such facilities is likely much higher, experts say, because most state counts don’t include those who died without ever being tested for COVID-19.
In Berrien County, Michigan, where 105 confirmed cases (53 of whom have recovered) and 5 deaths have been reported, the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland are working to investigate a cluster of COVID-19 illnesses at Hallmark Living Benton Harbor, a skilled nursing facility.
To date, 4 employees and 4 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the residents who tested positive and had been terminally ill prior to COVID-19 diagnosis have died, according to health officer Nicki Britten.
The employees who have tested positive are isolating at home and are no longer having contact with any of the facility residents, she said. Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being isolated in their rooms and all group activities have been canceled at this time.
All residents and employees are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and Hallmark Living Center has been working closely with the health department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following CDC Guidelines, Britten said.
“We have known that COVID-19 is present in our community, but this cluster of illnesses and loss of life at a facility serving some of our most vulnerable in our population is a sobering reminder that our community must continue to be vigilant with our actions to keep this virus from spreading," she said.
"In addition to continuing mitigation strategies in the community, our department will continue to address the needs of our vulnerable populations, including those who live in congregate settings like long-term care facilities.”
Last week, Box reported that 24 people died at Bethany Pointe in Anderson.
The state is now requiring that long-term care facilities and hospitals report deaths and positive tests for COVID-19 to the state and local health departments within 24 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.