MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City's Ivy Tech campus is expected to get some help dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 lockdown.
On Thursday it was announced that Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees member Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods, have committed $500,000 in matching funds across the state for Ivy Tech’s newly established COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist students.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide increased flexibility to assist the Lake County and Valparaiso/Michigan City campuses in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on in the coming days, the college said.
According to Donna Kiesling, Ivy Tech assistant director of Marketing and Communications, the campuses specifically have $40,000 in matching funds available. The funds will be entirely supported by unrestricted charitable donations and gifts at any level to help meet their time-sensitive needs.
Ivy Tech must secure local matching funds by April 30 in order to benefit from the Glick gift.
“We wanted to do something to help Ivy Tech students at this challenging time,” Marianne and Mike said in a release. “We hope this gift will inspire others to open their hearts to enable our students to have access to the resources they need to stay in school and stay healthy.”
“This investment will go directly to students,” said Louie Gonzalez, chancellor of the Lake County campus. “Many can’t pay for books and supplies. It’s the little things that keep students from continuing their educational journeys. This is our way of helping their dreams come true.”
“Providing support to our students to achieve their career aspirations is always our top priority,” said Aco Sikoski, chancellor of the Valparaiso campus. “We know that many of our students need support outside the classroom or lab as they are facing many challenges in their life, especially during this difficult time. We very grateful for our trustee, Marianne, and her spouse for their generosity and we are hopeful that we will be able to maximize funds to our students will be supported.”
Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said their top priority is to safeguard the health and well-being of their students.
“Many of our students already faced challenges including juggling work, family and school, food insecurity, childcare needs and even housing uncertainty," she said. "We are incredibly humbled and grateful for Marianne and Mike, and their pledge of $500,000 in matching funds across the state. This makes it possible for us to truly help our students who need it now more than ever.”
For more information on the Covid-19 Relief Fund and where to donate please visit impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund
