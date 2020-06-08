Today's e-Edition
- Three teens wounded, suspect not in custody after Elston Grove shooting
- Protest and counter-protest in La Porte
- Black Lives Matter supporters rally in La Porte
- Vandals agree to pay for damage done to Dunes Summer Theatre
- Mother gets 20 years for baby's 'devastating' injury, must testify against father
- Family says thank you to police for 'protecting our city'
- November ballot finally set after two extra days of counting in La Porte County
- Michigan City men will stand trial in August for murder on Chicago man
- Final La Porte County Primary Results
- Michigan City native ordained to the Catholic priesthood
