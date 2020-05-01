MICHIGAN CITY — While the governor announced Friday that some restrictions on businesses and individuals will start being lifted, Michigan City’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until at least Friday.
Mayor Duane Parry announced Friday that he and and his administration “are reviewing” Governor Eric Holcomb’s new orders and plans for reopening the state.
In the meantime, Parry said, “Executive Order 04-2020, which was issued on April 7, will remains in full force and effect through at least May 7.”
That includes:
Only essential retail businesses selling the necessities of life (such as groceries, hardware stores, pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations) can be open, and they must limit the number of customers in their establishments
A city-wide curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Closure of Pullman Park and Washington Park
Limiting occupancy for commercial lodgings and short-term rentals
Requiring individuals who maintain second homes in Michigan City to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in the city
The Michigan City Common Council approved and extended the mayor’s Executive Order, which is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on May 7.
“Only essential retail businesses selling the necessities of life can remain open,” Parry said. “All other retail business must continue to operate online, or with call-in ordering or curbside pickup.”
The Mayor’s Office has received numerous calls regarding the prospective reopening of Lighthouse Mall, but, “At this time, Lighthouse Mall remains closed and will not be opening as many speculated this weekend,” Parry said.
Blue Chip Casino, salons and barber shops also remain closed, Parry said.
The governor’s order allows hair salons to open, by appointment only and with proper social distancing, on May 11. It also allows restaurants, and bars that sell food, to open May 11, but with 50 percent capacity, and no bar seating. Casinos and other entertainment venues can reopen on June 14.
Parry said he will be providing further guidance on this matter early next week.
“As the weather breaks this weekend,” the Mayor said, he “urges residents to take advantage of the sunshine, but continue to implement proper social distancing and safety measures.”
