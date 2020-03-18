MICHIGAN CITY — United Way of LaPorte County has launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist county individuals and families negatively impacted by the current health crisis.
The United Way of La Porte County Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $25,000 allocation from its general fund to kick-off the fund.
“This new fund is designed to provide emergency relief to La Porte County residents being hardest hit by COVID-19,” United Way of La Porte County board chair Angie Nelson Deuitch said. “We are committed to leading a timely and impactful response for our community.”
Arrangements are being made to disperse the funds raised to La Porte County agencies to help them provide direct assistance to residents for food, housing/shelter concerns, medical costs, childcare, and other basic needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nelson Deuitch said.
“One-hundred percent of your donation will go to La Porte County COVID-19 relief efforts and will be separate from the United Way of La Porte County annual campaign, as well as any funds used for administrative expenses,” said Kris Pate, United Way of La Porte County executive director.
More information will be released as details are confirmed, Pate said. “Please consider making a donation to this vital relief fund at unitedwaylpc.org/relief in addition to your United Way annual campaign gift.”
