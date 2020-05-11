MICHIGAN CITY — Local residents in dire financial straits and businesses struggling to pay employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may have a “fighting chance” at receiving financial relief from the city.
The Michigan City Common Council will meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss an ordinance that, if passed, would leverage $750,000 from the Michigan City Promise Scholarship Fund to help local residents pay their rent or mortgage, and utilities.
The intent is to relieve Michigan City residents, including the homeless, “from the financial calamities that they are facing as a result of the current pandemic, to assist with rent, mortgage payments, utility, and other expenses necessary to sustain their health,” the ordinance states.
Eligibility requirements are not addressed in the ordinance draft provided by the Michigan City Clerk’s Office.
But the ordinance that addresses struggling businesses includes detailed information on eligibility and even a sample application.
The latter ordinance, if passed, would establish the Fighting Chance Fund using $200,000 in revolving loan funds managed by the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, and any donated funds the city may procure toward the initiative. The intent s to help businesses pay wages and other operating costs that COVID-19 has made them unable to cover.
“... [It] is the responsibility of the City to provide assistance to those businesses, to the extent it can, to help them make the payments necessary to be able to pay their employees and remain in business,” the proposed ordinance states.
The ordinance lists eligible recipients of Fighting Chance funds as:
Independently-owned restaurants (no national or regional chains)
Bars and taverns
Retail stores (no national or regional chains)
Personal services (no national or regional chains; would include salons and barber shops, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, spas, funeral homes, repair shops, dry cleaners, residential cleaning services, pet care services, fitness centers, event and banquet spaces, personal care services, etc.)
Councilwoman Angie Nelson-Deuitch authored both ordinances, and will discuss them in more detail during the council’s Zoom meeting Tuesday.
