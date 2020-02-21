NOBLE TWP. — A man has been arrested on child molesting charges following an incident earlier this month in southern La Porte County.
On Feb. 7, La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Corey Chavez was dispatched to a home in rural Noble Township, where a 911 caller reported an “unwanted guest,” according to Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen.
Upon arrival, the deputy was told that a sex offense had just occurred, and initial information 48-year-old David Powers II as the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division were contacted and the case was assigned to Detective Gabe Struss.
On Thursday, Struss presented his findings and information to La Porte County deputy prosecuting attorney Julianne Havens, and the La Porte County Circuit Court found probable cause and issued an arrest warrant for Powers, according to Allen.
On Thursday night, members of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team located and arrested Powers, whose home address was unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Following his arrest, he was taken to the La Porte County Jail and charged with two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting, and two Level 4 felony counts of child molesting.
According to court records, the victim was under age 14.
Powers remains at the jail on a $100,005 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.
Detective James Lear, Detective Sgt. Adam Hannon, officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, employees of Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center, and employees of the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation.
Powers’ next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.
