The sound of bagpipes and plenty of green will be the sounds and sights of the day on Saturday along north Franklin Street as the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes its way through the Uptown Arts District.

MICHIGAN CITY — City residents can start their St. Patrick’s Day celebration early this year at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. down Franklin Street in the Uptown Arts District, sponsored by the Michigan City Mainstreet Association.

Alco will be broadcasting live during the parade.

There are also several other events running in conjunction with the parade:

The Michigan City polar plunge will take place at Washington Park at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to take part and there is no fee.

Lakefront Salon and Spa at 524 Franklin will be offering free green hair chalking from noon to 1 p.m.

The Michigan City Public Library will host a free magic act by Matt Kalita immediately following the parade.

Free buses will be running to different pubs beginning at 3 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. The “Paddywagons” are sponsored by Leeds Public House, Matey’s, McGinnis Pub, Local Option, St. Joe Club, Knuckleheads, Three Sheets, Four Stop, Zorn Brew Works, and Barker Pub.

Food vendors Smitty’s and Mamma Sue’s will have food available for purchase during the parade.

The MCMA will be sponsoring a beer garden at 7th and Franklin streets from noon to 3 p.m.

The Real Housewives of La Porte County will be collecting non-perishable food items for The Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The parade lineup will start at 11:45 a.m. on 10th Street and down Washington Street. Entries should report to 10th and Franklin if you do not see your group or organization in the lineup.

Judging will begin at noon and you must be in the lineup at that time to be judged. Categories include: The Funniest, Best Use of Green and Most Authentic Irish.

If you didn’t get your registration in and still wish to participate, show up at 10th Street by 12:30 p.m. to join.

The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Lineup includes:

1. Michigan City Police Dept.

2. Real Housewives of La Porte County

3. Food Bank of Northern Indiana

4. Banner

5. Lake County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums

6. Grand Marshal Mayor Duane Parry

7. Parade Marshal John Leinweber

8. Parade Princess Rowan Hoener

9. Parade Prince Dexter Hart

10. Little Miss Shamrock

11. Lucky Leprechaun

12. Little Miss Leprechaun

13. Michigan City Promise Scholarship

14. Green Leave

15. Dion Bergeron for Congress

16. Indiana State Police

17. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd

18. Michigan City Police Dept.

19. Trail Creek Police Dept.

20. Michigan City Fire Dept.

21. La Porte County EMS

22. Elect Jeff Santana County Council

23. La Porte County Democrats

24. Judge Michael Bergerson

25. Judge Richard Stalbrink

26. Judge Tom Alevizos

27. Caledonia Kitty Pipe Band

28. Ed for Red

29. Planet Fitness

30. Beach Bum Jewels

31. Art and Science Works

32. Lake Life Social

33. Patina Vintage Goods

34. Grey Mouse

35. Pink Flower

36. Red Guy

37. Blue Monster

38. Red Monster

39. Bear

40. Soul Steppers Drill Team

41. Zorn Bus

42. Joie Winski for County Treasurer

43. Notre Dame Catholic School

44. La Porte County Assessor Michael Schultz

45. Relay for Life La Porte County

46. Jim Harper for Congress

47. Orak Shrine Pipes and Drums

48. Committee to Elect Ron Hamilton Jr. County Treasurer

49. Irish Arts and Literature

50. Castle Ford Lincoln

51. Connie Gramarossa for County Council

52. Michigan City Youth Commission

53. MCHS Marine Corps JROTC

54. Miss Indiana

55. Miss Duneland

56. Miss Teen Indiana

57. Michigan City Area Schools

58. Mara Candelaria Reardon for Congress

59. Old Lighthouse Museum

60. Guardian Riders

61. Harbor County Adventures

62. Remembering Our Vets Inc.

63. Blue Monkey

64. Superhero

65. Superhero

66. Superhero

67. Superhero

68. Superhero.

69. La Porte County Republican Party and Friends

70. Heather Stevens for County Clerk

71. McGinnis Pub

72. Girl Scouts of Michigan City

73. St. Joe Club

74. Mark Yagelski County Council

75. Jaime Oss for Judge

76. Explorer Girl

77. Rescue Boy

78. Red Dog

79. Purple Monkey

80. Brown Dog

81. 7 Engines Motorcycles

82. Celtic Guard Pipes and Drums

83. Michigan City Zoological Society

84. Lakeshore Travel

85. Johnny Stimley

