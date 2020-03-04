MICHIGAN CITY — City residents can start their St. Patrick’s Day celebration early this year at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.
The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. down Franklin Street in the Uptown Arts District, sponsored by the Michigan City Mainstreet Association.
Alco will be broadcasting live during the parade.
There are also several other events running in conjunction with the parade:
The Michigan City polar plunge will take place at Washington Park at 9 a.m. Everyone is welcome to take part and there is no fee.
Lakefront Salon and Spa at 524 Franklin will be offering free green hair chalking from noon to 1 p.m.
The Michigan City Public Library will host a free magic act by Matt Kalita immediately following the parade.
Free buses will be running to different pubs beginning at 3 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. The “Paddywagons” are sponsored by Leeds Public House, Matey’s, McGinnis Pub, Local Option, St. Joe Club, Knuckleheads, Three Sheets, Four Stop, Zorn Brew Works, and Barker Pub.
Food vendors Smitty’s and Mamma Sue’s will have food available for purchase during the parade.
The MCMA will be sponsoring a beer garden at 7th and Franklin streets from noon to 3 p.m.
The Real Housewives of La Porte County will be collecting non-perishable food items for The Food Bank of Northern Indiana.
The parade lineup will start at 11:45 a.m. on 10th Street and down Washington Street. Entries should report to 10th and Franklin if you do not see your group or organization in the lineup.
Judging will begin at noon and you must be in the lineup at that time to be judged. Categories include: The Funniest, Best Use of Green and Most Authentic Irish.
If you didn’t get your registration in and still wish to participate, show up at 10th Street by 12:30 p.m. to join.
The 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Lineup includes:
1. Michigan City Police Dept.
2. Real Housewives of La Porte County
3. Food Bank of Northern Indiana
4. Banner
5. Lake County Sheriff’s Pipes and Drums
6. Grand Marshal Mayor Duane Parry
7. Parade Marshal John Leinweber
8. Parade Princess Rowan Hoener
9. Parade Prince Dexter Hart
10. Little Miss Shamrock
11. Lucky Leprechaun
12. Little Miss Leprechaun
13. Michigan City Promise Scholarship
14. Green Leave
15. Dion Bergeron for Congress
16. Indiana State Police
17. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd
18. Michigan City Police Dept.
19. Trail Creek Police Dept.
20. Michigan City Fire Dept.
21. La Porte County EMS
22. Elect Jeff Santana County Council
23. La Porte County Democrats
24. Judge Michael Bergerson
25. Judge Richard Stalbrink
26. Judge Tom Alevizos
27. Caledonia Kitty Pipe Band
28. Ed for Red
29. Planet Fitness
30. Beach Bum Jewels
31. Art and Science Works
32. Lake Life Social
33. Patina Vintage Goods
34. Grey Mouse
35. Pink Flower
36. Red Guy
37. Blue Monster
38. Red Monster
39. Bear
40. Soul Steppers Drill Team
41. Zorn Bus
42. Joie Winski for County Treasurer
43. Notre Dame Catholic School
44. La Porte County Assessor Michael Schultz
45. Relay for Life La Porte County
46. Jim Harper for Congress
47. Orak Shrine Pipes and Drums
48. Committee to Elect Ron Hamilton Jr. County Treasurer
49. Irish Arts and Literature
50. Castle Ford Lincoln
51. Connie Gramarossa for County Council
52. Michigan City Youth Commission
53. MCHS Marine Corps JROTC
54. Miss Indiana
55. Miss Duneland
56. Miss Teen Indiana
57. Michigan City Area Schools
58. Mara Candelaria Reardon for Congress
59. Old Lighthouse Museum
60. Guardian Riders
61. Harbor County Adventures
62. Remembering Our Vets Inc.
63. Blue Monkey
64. Superhero
65. Superhero
66. Superhero
67. Superhero
68. Superhero.
69. La Porte County Republican Party and Friends
70. Heather Stevens for County Clerk
71. McGinnis Pub
72. Girl Scouts of Michigan City
73. St. Joe Club
74. Mark Yagelski County Council
75. Jaime Oss for Judge
76. Explorer Girl
77. Rescue Boy
78. Red Dog
79. Purple Monkey
80. Brown Dog
81. 7 Engines Motorcycles
82. Celtic Guard Pipes and Drums
83. Michigan City Zoological Society
84. Lakeshore Travel
85. Johnny Stimley
