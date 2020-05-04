INDIANAPOLIS – Shoppers trickled into some large Indiana shopping malls on Monday as they opened for the first time in more than a month, while state health officials added 19 confirmed coronavirus-related fatalities to the state’s death toll.
Crowds in the dozens waited for mall reopenings in suburban Indianapolis and South Bend, though many stores in those malls did not immediately open.
Gov. Eric Holcomb defended his decision to allow more manufacturers and retailers to open their doors in most of the state with the goal of allowing nearly all activities to resume on July 4.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, called the steps premature with the state still not providing enough COVID-19 testing.
“The steps taken by the governor are premature and increase the likelihood of worsening the Indiana coronavirus epidemic," Myers said. "We will likely see a higher number of new cases in Indiana than if we had waited longer to ease restrictions. We are simply not ready yet."
Cases in Indiana are on their way up, not down, he said. "The curve for newly discovered cases has not reached the 'top' and is nowhere near flat," Myers said.
But Holcomb said he believed it was important to give residents a long-term look at the state’s reopening plan. He said the establishing stages for reopening businesses and activities will depend on he number of coronavirus illnesses not suddenly jumping and putting pressure on the hospital system.
“We’re in a position where we can accommodate that right now,” Holcomb said. “What we don’t want to do is open it up all at once and then be rushed, and then find ourselves playing catch up and dialing it back.”
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana State Department of Health chief medical officer, said Indiana hasn’t seen a big spike in cases, which she attributed to the travel and business restrictions slowing the virus spread.
“It went up, then it has leveled off and is even kind of going down,” Weaver said. “That is what we are going to continue to watch over the next weeks and months to make sure that everything continues to keep that nice, level plateau.”
The updated statistics released by ISDH also added 160 deaths among nursing home residents to the previous total released a week ago.
The new tallies show 420 COVID-19 nursing home resident deaths, or about 36% of the 1,151 total statewide deaths. The statistics, however, don’t specify when or where the newly reported nursing home deaths occurred.
Holcomb and state health officials have refused to identify nursing homes with outbreaks, despite complaints from relatives.
Almost 75% of Indiana’s deaths have been among people 70 and older as elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes are among the most at-risk from COVID-19 infections.
The ISDH also announced that 583 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 20,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The state total includes 254 confirmed cases in La Porte County, 258 in Porter, 668 in St. Joseph, 2,098 in Lake, 36 in Jasper, 17 in Starke and 31 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
The La Porte County Health Department reports 233 confirmed cases as of Sunday. That includes 30 in La Porte, 27 in Michigan City, 5 in Westville, 2 each in Union Mills and Trail Creek, and 1 each in Wanatah, Rolling Prairie and Mill Creek. The health department total includes 129 cases at the Westville Correctional Facility and 1 at the Indiana State Prison.
The 1,151 confirmed deaths, and another 113 probable deaths reported by the state include 8 in La Porte County, with 3 of those at the Westville prison; 7 in Porter, 20 in St. Joseph, 97 in Lake, 8 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties.
While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, according to ISDH. As of Monday, 45.5 percent of ICU beds and 80.5 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.
The governor also apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks — taken a day after he issued his plan for relaxing restrictions and recommending such masks be worn in public until mid-June.
The photo circulating on social media shows Holcomb taking the selfie inside a restaurant Saturday in Nashville, Indiana, while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect.
Holcomb said in a statement he left his mask in the car while picking up his carry-out order from the restaurant.
“It was a lapse in my usual vigilance,” he said. “I should have gone back out to the car to get my mask. My apologies to all the healthcare professionals and Hoosiers who are working so hard to slow the spread.”
Some critics have said they believe Holcomb is easing restrictions too soon and the photo showed he wasn’t leading by example.
“It’s hypocritical to say we’re all in this together, to call on Hoosiers to make sacrifices, and then selfishly ignore your own rules,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the state Democratic Party.
