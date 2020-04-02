MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man who allegedly admitted to murdering his mother early last month has been ordered to undergo two mental health evaluations.
Whaiun Maurice Patterson, 36, appeared in La Porte Superior Court 1 via video conference Thursday for what was supposed to have been a bail review hearing.
But instead of addressing Patterson’s request that his $1 million bond be lowered, the judge ordered him to see a psychiatrist and a psychologist to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
James Blankenship, Patterson’s public defender, told the court he hasn’t met his client yet, nor seen the bond investigation in the case.
But he said he intended to file a written motion for competency evaluations to be conducted on Patterson, who police say admitted to having shot his mother 12 times.
The probable cause affidavit in the case, which Blankenship said he has read, says Patterson told an officer he killed his mother because she repeatedly raped him as a child.
He also reportedly told the officer he takes medication for schizophrenia.
Michigan City Police were dispatched to a call of shots fired at the Canterbury House apartment complex off Pahs Road at 3:14 a.m. on March 10.
The 911 caller reported the victim might be located inside a closet.
The first officer to arrive at the scene reported seeing Patterson in the parking lot outside the apartment.
She said she ordered him to show her his hands, at which time he responded, “I did it.”
Officers located the victim, 53-year-old Sonja Bell, deceased inside the apartment.
They also found a gun on the kitchen counter, the affidavit states, as well as two loaded firearm magazines and four bullets on Patterson’s person.
Patterson is scheduled for a May 7 omnibus hearing, which is when the court will revisit the matters of competency and bond.
Court staff noted that mental health professionals are not evaluating inmates during the governor’s shelter-in-place order, which has been issued through May 4.
Until then, Patterson remains in custody at the La Porte County Jail on the sole count of murder, which is punishable by 45-65 years in prison.
