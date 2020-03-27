During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.MERRILLVILLE — Northwest Indiana Catholic officials are preparing for the “holiest week of the year” with parishes closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Most Reverend Robert J. McClory, Bishop of Gary, sent a letter to parishioners on Thursday explaining the Church’s plans for celebrating the Easter season during “these challenging times.”
McClory said he has been consulting with the Diocese of Gary COVID-19 Task Force, the College of Consultors (comprised of deans and pastors), various work groups, and members of the faithful “as we do our best to respond pastorally and practically” to the pandemic.
“The situation sometimes changes by the hour as we receive and incorporate new directives guided by civil authorities, public health officials, the Holy See, and the USCCB,” the bishop said.
Calling the situation fluid, he said “it is clear current limitations will remain in effect for Holy Week.” That means Masses will continue to be offered only privately (and live streamed) until sometime after Easter.
“This is not easy news to absorb, nor is it easy for me to share,” McClory said. “Holy Week is the high point of our year and this is an incredible sacrifice we are making for the health and wellbeing of all – and for the common good.”
The bishop said he was impressed that “so many of the faithful have come together to assist pastors so that during this time of private celebration of liturgies, many parishes have been able to offer the faithful opportunities to participate remotely through the live streaming of Masses.”
He said he was grateful to have these technologies in place for use during Holy Week.
The Chrism Mass will be offered privately and live streamed from the Cathedral on Monday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m.
“This is a special celebration which includes the blessing of the holy oils and normally involves the participation of all the priests and parishes of the diocese,” the bishop said.
This year, four priests, one from each deanery (region) of the diocese, will concelebrate the Mass with the Bishop. Others will participate remotely and renew their vows, which is part of this special liturgy.
The bishop’s Sunday Mass and Holy Week liturgies will be livestreamed through the diocesan website (dcgary.org). Catholics are encouraged to check with their local parish or the diocesan website for the latest information and additional resources.
“We’re in this together,” McClory said. “I invite everyone to join in a moment of daily prayer. Our church bells will ring at noon and 6 p.m. I propose we recite two simple prayers: ‘Jesus I trust in you’ and ‘Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us.’ Set your cell phones or alarms to remind you. Let’s pray together!”
He also offered encouragement for area Catholics.
“We are in uncharted territory, but we are in this together. Let us entrust ourselves to Jesus through the hands of Our Lady of Lourdes,” the bishop said.
“Let us pray for her continued intercession during these days, for healing and comfort to those who are suffering. We call upon the Holy Angels to give consolation and protection.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.