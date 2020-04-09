La PORTE — Thanks to the federal government's $350 billion small-business relief program, La Porte County companies reeling from the impact of COVID-19 can receive support as they attempt to survive in a devastated economy.
With the support of the state's Small Business Development Center, advocates are working to show county business owners how to sign up for emergency loans and get their fair share of the pie.
On April 2, local officials invited Lorri Feldt, regional director of the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, to present a webinar for business owners on how to apply for relief through the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Members of the La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce hosted the presentation, which had more than 50 virtual attendees.
Feldt gave an in-depth explanation of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and new Paycheck Protection Program, the two main initiatives the SBA is encouraging small businesses to apply for.
She and event organizers also fielded questions about the loan programs.
Though her office usually has more positive work on its plate, like helping small businesses get their feet off the ground, Feldt and her team have spent the past several weeks advising business owners how to weather the recent economic crash, she said.
"It feels like we're fighting a war right now," Feldt said. "There are tons of small business owners who need help."
One of the ways these companies can get help is through the EIDL program. The SBA is offering the loans to small businesses of all sorts — restaurants, manufacturers, salons, etc. — that have closed or lost a significant amount of revenue due to the coronavirus, Feldt said.
Applicants are eligible to receive a loan of up to $2 million, which companies can use to cover rent, utilities and other monthly expenses. Businesses are typically required to repay the debt in 15 years, though in some cases, the SBA may issue loans of up to 30 years, Feldt said.
Thanks to the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, companies may also receive a cash advance of up to $10,000, which recipients will not be required to repay, Feldt said.
There is no downside to applying for relief, the director said. Businesses the SBA awards funding to do not have to accept the full amount and can postpone dispersion, Feldt said.
To apply for relief, business owners can visit covid19relief.sba.gov.
"If you have not applied for an EIDL yet, I would highly recommend you apply," she said. "The process initially may not take you any more than 15 minutes."
Though the SBA should notify businesses immediately upon receiving their application, applicants may be in for a long wait before they receive word on whether the agency has approved their request, Feldt said.
"As you can imagine, the volume of these applications is huge," she said. "Typically, this disaster [relief] is only occurring in a small geographic area, like several counties or a state, like with a hurricane. This is like a nationwide hurricane."
The CARES Act also created another major business relief effort, the Paycheck Protection Program.
As the name implies, the PPP is aimed at businesses with one or more employees, helping cover payroll expenses. In addition to offering up to $10 million in funding, the program also offers applicants the possibility of loan forgiveness, equal to the payroll expenses the company spent during an 8- to 10-week period.
Though businesses could spend some of the dollars on interest payments for rent, mortgage and utility costs, at least 75% must go to payroll, like wages, sick time and taxes.
Unlike EIDL, businesses must submit their request for a PPP loan with a private bank instead of the SBA, Feldt said.
"A sensible way to approach this, if you feel that PPP is something you are interested in applying for, is to contact your local bank, where you do business," she said. "They may say, 'Hey, we're still finalizing the details,' [but] that's a good place to start."
Small businesses can — and should — apply for both programs, though owners cannot spend money from both on the same expense, Feldt said.
Matt Reardon, economic development consultant for the La Porte County Redevelopment Commission, shared his firsthand experience applying for EIDL relief for his firm, MCR Partners, during the webinar.
Reardon first applied on March 22, with the application process taking him around two hours to complete, he said. Three days later, the SBA sent Reardon an email indicating they had received and reviewed his application.
On March 31, the SBA sent notification that it would be expediting EIDL requests. Reardon then submitted a second application, which only took him around 15 minutes, he said.
Though small firms such as his may only need to have a recent tax return handy to refer to while filling out their application, larger companies may need to work with their accountants or bank to obtain all the information the SBA requires them to provide.
"The prepared companies are going to be the beneficiaries of a pretty quick turnaround, and the organized companies are going to be the beneficiaries of a pretty quick turnaround," Reardon said.
Feldt is encouraging business owners with additional questions about COVID-19 relief to contact her at northwest@isbdc.org or to visit isbdc.org, then find "NW Indiana."
A replay of the webinar can be found at youtube.com/watch?v=IzemiULvD0Q.
