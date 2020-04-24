La PORTE — Several hundred members of the Class of 2020 will be completing their high school careers in the next couple months, but their final days will be much different than past classes.

Stay-at-home orders, remote learning and closed schools mean graduating seniors won’t have all the same ceremonies, get-togethers and congratulatory events as past classes.

