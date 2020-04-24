Andrea Zakanoun of Michigan City High School will be attending Indiana University in the fall. She is one of the hundreds of seniors available for adoption or congratulating on the Adopt A 2020 Grad, La Porte County page on Facebook.
Grace Murphy, a Marquette Catholic senior, shows the sign that staff put in her yard. Social distancing and remote learning have left seniors homebound during what should be one of the most memorable times of their lives.
Photos provided
Dean Putz of South Central got to try on his cap and gown, but whether this year’s seniors will have any type of commencement ceremony is up in the air.
Twins Makayla and Makenzie Scarborough will be attending Indiana University in the fall after graduating from New Prairie High School this spring.
