MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City High School, and Barker and Krueger middle schools will host the annual “Wolf Pack Roundup” next week.
The schools will open their doors to middle and elementary school families on Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature presentations, tours, and exhibits; and will give families an opportunity to meet teachers, counselors, and administrators.
Information about the Michigan City Promise Scholarship will be available at all locations.
Students in grades 7 and 8 and their families are encouraged to visit Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Rd.
MCHS will provide information on Dual Credit and AP programs, Early College, Honors College, Career and Technical opportunities, extracurricular activities, and much more. An Athletics Open House will take place during the event, giving students an opportunity to meet coaches and learn about playing sports in high school.
Students in grades 5 and 6 and their families are encouraged to visit the middle schools in their attendance areas. According to MCAS, both schools maintain a strong emphasis on core classes and also center on specific themes:
• Barker Middle School at 319 E. Barker Rd. is an Indiana-certified STEM school incorporating the Project Lead the Way pre-engineering program and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics enrichment.
• Krueger Middle School at 2001 Springland Ave. is an award-winning Outdoor Environmental Science Center. Its 100-acre campus serves as a hand-on learning lab, where students perform experiments and conduct tours relating to Indiana history and environmental science.
Wolf Pack Roundup is open to all students – public, private, charter and homeschool.
“We hope families across our community will join us to hear about the many opportunities we provide to students as they reach higher levels,” said Barbara Eason-Watkins, MCAS superintendent.
“Wolf Pack Roundup is designed to keep students motivated, to get them excited about what lies ahead. It’s also an opportunity for parents to ask questions and find out more about dual credit, high-ability programs, special needs services, career and technical options, and extra-curricular activities.”
“Wolf Pack Roundup” will be held immediately following MCAS parent-teacher conferences at the secondary level, which are also set for March 12 from, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
