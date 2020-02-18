PORTER – A Michigan City man remains behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill multiple police officers following his arrest for drunken driving in Porter County, according to police.
Eric Lamont Smith, 55, is being held in Porter County Jail on two felony counts of intimidation and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to court records.
Just after midnight Saturday, Porter Police were dispatched to the Travel Centers of America at 1600 W. U.S. 20, where a caller said a man had entered his vehicle and was driving off, according to a police report.
Officers found the car in the parking lot with Smith behind the wheel, according to the report. The officer said he smelled of alcoholic beverages and his speech was "mumbled and slurred."
He told police he'd had four or five beers at home before driving to the truck stop, the report said.
After failing three field sobriety tests, Smith became "agitated and verbally abusive," and failed to cooperate further, the officer wrote in his report.
He refused a chemical breath test, called the officer derogatory names and said they were KKK members, the report said.
He was taken to the police station and placed in a holding cell, where he threatened to kill all the officers present and their families, saying he knew where they lived, the report said.
After a warrant was obtained, he was taken to a medical center for a blood draw, and told the officer he was going to "blow his brains out" if he saw him at Walmart, the report said.
After initially resisting and being abusive to the staff, he submitted to the blood test, police said.
The blood test showed a blood alcohol content of .316, nearly four times the legal limit, and Smith was then taken to the Porter County Jail, the report said.
At the jail he continued to be verbally abusive to jail staff, telling officers he was a Gangster Disciple and they "would be reading about him in the newspaper" because he was "going to kill officers if they made him angry," the report said.
Smith remained in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He appeared in Porter Superior Court 4 on Monday, and his next court appearance is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.