MICHIGAN CITY — In an attempt to keep city government running during an unprecedented public health emergency, the Michigan City Common Council gathered via Zoom video conference Friday to try a new meeting format.
All nine council members, Mayor Duane Parry, City Clerk Gale Neulieb and council attorney Jim Meyer phoned in to discuss the best way to move forward, despite being unable to convene in person under the governor’s shelter-in-place order.
“After canceling the meetings indefinitely and missing a full meeting cycle, I thought it was important to use the technology available to us … in order to get us back in the practice of meeting and addressing essential issues in a virtual format going forward, “ council president Sean Fitzpatrick said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The virtual workshop helped work out connectivity kinks, and gave participants an opportunity to discuss which types of agenda items will qualify as essential during this time.
Bryant Dabney, First Ward councilman and Finance Committee chair, said claims on essential services will continue to be paid, but he expects the claims docket to be smaller than usual after the mayor initiated a hiring freeze and suspended most capital projects and expenditures.
Second Ward councilman Paul Przybylinski requested the Finance Committee continue to meet virtually as well, and to work with City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster to determine the exact impact of the closure of Blue Chip Casino on city finances.
His ballpark guess was that without riverboat funds, the city’s taking a hit of at least $1 million per month.
“Although people may think this is just a short-term problem here, we have to be looking at long-term solutions – what it’s going to take to keep the city running,” councilman at-large Don Przybylinski said.
“We need to know the numbers, we need to know them quickly, and we need to come up with a viable solution to make sure we have the funding available.”
Dabney agreed to schedule virtual Finance Committee meetings prior to each council meeting so the group can report the most accurate financial information to the council and the public.
Effective immediately, the council will resume its regular meeting schedule of the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
Those meetings will take place on Zoom, and the recording will be posted on the “My Michigan City, Indiana” page on Facebook for the public to view.
Fitzpatrick said the council is continuing to explore ways to stream meetings live, and to offer a feature that would allow viewers to comment in real time. He hopes to also make the recordings available on local public television station Access La Porte County (ALCO) and the city’s website at emichigancity.com.
Until further notice, the council will only address essential business during virtual meetings.
Fitzpatrick said essential business includes resolutions and ordinances pertaining to things like the municipal budget or public health. All nonessential business will be deferred until the council can safely convene in public again.
In order for an item to be added to the agenda, it must be deemed essential by the council and submitted to the clerk’s office no later than the end of business eight days prior to the regular meeting.
Members of the public wishing to discuss any agenda item during public comment still may do so.
“While we’re all sheltering in place and making sacrifices, we know that the public will still have questions,” Fitzpatrick said. “The best way for us to address your concerns is for you to contact us by email or phone in a reasonable amount of time prior to the meeting.”
Members of the public wishing to have their comments read into the record may contact their council representatives in the following ways:
First Ward: Bryant Dabney, (219) 243-0458 or bdabney@emichigancity.com
Second Ward: Paul Przybylinski, (219) 877-5143 or pprzybylinski@emichigancity.com
Third Ward: Michael Mack, (219) 861-9563 or mmack@emichigancity.com
Fourth Ward: Sean Fitzpatrick, (219) 874-6547 or sfitzpatrick@ emichigancity.com
Fifth Ward: Tracie Tillman, (219) 229-5206 or ttillman@emichigancity.com
Sixth Ward: Gene Simmons, (219) 898-5537 or gsimmons@emichigancity.com
At-large: Angie Nelson-Deuitch, (219) 809-9975 or anelson@ emichigancity.com
At-large: Don Przybylinski, (219) 879-5260 or dprzybylinski@ emichigancity.com
At-large: Dalia Zygas, (219) 214-1839 or dzygas@emichigancity.com
The next virtual meeting of the Council will be Tuesday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m.
