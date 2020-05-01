LEFT: New employees undergo personal protection training at the Indiana State Prison. Because of social distancing and other rules from the coronavirus, the Indiana Department of Correction has been forced to make changes in its training programs.
RIGHT: New employees of the Westville Corrections Center practice social distancing while taking part in a virtual training session.
Photos provided / Indiana Department of Corrections
New employees of the Westville Corrections Center practice social distancing while taking part in a virtual training session.
NEW CASTLE – Now more than ever, it’s important to continue training the new Indiana Department of Correction employees. With the effects of Covid-19, facilities are stretched to the limits meeting their daily needs.
In order to assist veteran staff, Staff Development and Training (SD&T) has had to be innovative with its training, according to the IDOC.
