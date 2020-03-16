MICHIGAN CITY — Dalia Zygas beat out eight other candidates at a Democratic Caucus on Saturday for the Michigan City Common Council seat formerly held by Johnny Stimley.
Stimley, who won the at-large seat in November’s general election, resigned from the council last month after accepting the position of special events coordinator for the city at Mayor Duane Parry’s request.
Shortly thereafter, 10 Michigan City residents filed candidacy paperwork with the La Porte County Democratic Party in hopes of becoming Stimley’s successor: David Biela, Ed Gonzalez, Michael Gresham, Rodney McCormick, Arturo Pozos, Brian Rebac, Carl Ridle, Kathryn Stransky, Robin Surber and Zygas.
Stransky was a no-show Saturday, leaving the 21 attending precinct chairs to choose between the remaining nine candidates.
A decision was reached after four rounds of voting, with Zygas beating McCormick in the final round by a count of 13-8.
“I’m very excited,” Zygas said in a phone interview Monday. “I actually caucused for the two spots that were open in December 2017 and didn’t get elected; so, I’m thrilled to be there now.”
Zygas also ran for an at-large seat in 2019, but was eliminated in the primary.
Joining the council means she’ll have to relinquish her roles as chair of the Michigan City Sustainability Commission and vice chair of the Michigan City Commission on Women.
However, her experience with both – especially the Sustainability Commission – will help to guide her in her new role as a city councilwoman, she said.
“I think a big focus will be the NICTD double track project,” Zygas said, “and the closure of the NIPSCO coal plant. I think that’s a big opportunity for us to do something on the west side of town.
“I want to really help improve the quality of life for everybody. I’d like to have easy access for residents to the lakefront in that area, and really maximize the benefit for our citizens with having the new national park.”
Always viewing issues through an environmentally-conscious lens, Zygas said she is also excited for the completion of the Singing Sands Trail, and is prepared to help the city address rising lake levels.
“When it comes to development, I’ll be keeping an eye on sustainability,” she said, “keeping the environment usable for future generations, keeping it viable.”
Carol McDaniel, chair of the La Porte County Democratic Party, said she’s confident Zygas is qualified for her new position and that she will fit in well on the council.
She said she was pleased the caucus ran smoothly at just under two hours long.
The event, held in the community room at the Michigan City Police Department, was originally supposed to be open to the public.
But after COVID-19 shut many government functions and buildings down the day prior, the caucus was closed to include only the candidates plus one supporter each, three officers from the Democratic Party, the precinct chairs and one police officer.
Zygas was sworn in at City Hall on Monday; but because all council meetings have been canceled indefinitely as a result of COVID-19, she said she’ll be participating virtually for now. But she’s looking forward to when meetings do resume.
“I can’t wait to be working with the mayor, with the city council,” she said. “I can’t wait to coordinate things and get going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.