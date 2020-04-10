MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City teenager whose murder case resulted in a mistrial in December has been scheduled to stand trial again before a new jury.
Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls’ second trial will begin on June 8, with a final pretrial conference date of May 7.
The Indiana Court of Appeals denied Qualls’ request for an interlocutory appeal last week, kicking the case back to La Porte Superior Court 1.
Qualls was freed from the La Porte County Jail in December after Judge Michael Bergerson declared a mistrial on the second day of witness testimony in his original jury trial.
His defense attorneys filed the appeal after Bergerson refused to dismiss the case, and set a new trial date in January.
The appeal was filed after the judge refused to dismiss the case, despite the fact that it was a state’s witness who revealed inadmissible information during her testimony, resulting in the mistrial.
Qualls is charged with one count of murder and one misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm stemming from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Dereon Brown on Dec. 18, 2018, outside a Karwick Road residence.
Although he was 16 at the time, Qualls was charged as an adult upon his arrest just hours after the shooting.
In February 2019, he indicated to the court that he intended to argue self-defense before the jury.
If he is convicted, Qualls will face 45-65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on the murder charge, and up to an additional year on the misdemeanor.
While he awaits the resolution of his case, he remains free on GPS monitoring with stipulations that he abide by a 10 p.m. curfew and a no-contact order between him and Brown’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.