MCAS Board Member Theresa Edwards and teacher Charles Puetzer present a prize package to Distinguished Graduate Anna-Lisse Lenard. Teachers, administrators and board members went to the homes of each of the top scholars to present the prizes.
Teachers Angela Gresham and Megan Glaze, School Board Member Marty Corley, teacher Mike Tsugawa and bus driver Mark Watson were among the members of the MCHS “Prize Patrol” that delivered special gifts, balloons and certificates of commendation to the 32 Distinguished Graduates.
Distinguished Graduate Brenda Huizar receives her gifts from School Board Member Theresa Edwards. Each of the honored students will graduate from MCHS with a GPA of 4.1 or above, in addition to AP and dual college credits.
Edwards presents gifts to Distinguished Graduate Amanda Ochoa. The students, and their individually selected inspirational teachers, will be honored virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday on the MCHS website at educateMC.net / mchs and cable Channel 98.
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
Teacher Charles Puetzer, Distinguished Graduates Dante Morland and Robert Lemon, teacher Kristen Freitag and MCAS Board Member Theresa Edwards show off their certificates, and some school spirit.
