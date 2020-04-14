During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 400 as health officials reported another 37 deaths, including a Westville Correctional Facility inmate, the first IDOC detainee to die.
The state health commissioner also announced that nursing homes around Indiana will be allowed to establish facilities specifically for coronavirus patients under an order that prohibits local officials from blocking the transfers.
The latest deaths increased Indiana’s death toll to 387, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The agency said that 313 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – the respiratory disease causing the virus – raising the number of confirmed cases to 8,527, with cases reported in all 92 counties.
The total includes 36 confirmed cases in La Porte County (38 according to the La Porte County Health Department), 127 in Porter County, 234 in St. Joseph County, 819 in Lake County, 18 in Jasper County, 10 in Starke County and 17 in Marshall County in Northwest Indiana.
The death total includes 3 in La Porte County, 2 in Porter County, 4 in St. Joseph County, 31 in Lake County, and 1 each in Newton, Jasper and Starke counties.
State and county death totals do not include the inmate at Westville Correctional, which was reported by the Indiana Department of Correction.
It was the first fatality at a correctional facility, according to IDOC, which said last week that 10 inmates had tested positive, including 4 in Westville.
The IDOC said the inmate who died was over 70 and did not previously have indications of illness. He reported chest pains and trouble breathing Monday, and was taken to a hospital, where he died that evening. He tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.
“Prisons, just like long-term care facilities and residential facilities, are facilities where we have individuals living in congregate settings, and we’ve always known that they are in increased risk,” state Health Commissioner Kris Box said.
“And that is why at the State Department of Health, we have prioritized them, along with our long-term care facilities and residential facilities.”
The IDOC had previously confirmed a total of five cases combined at the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis, and the Plainfield Correctional Facility; and another at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.
The announcement of the death came a day after Gov. Eric Holcomb said he didn’t believe in releasing low-level offenders to protect them from the coronavirus, and that the state had done “an admirable job” at quarantining.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and other prisoner advocates have unsuccessfully pushed for the release of prison inmates who face greater risk from virus infections.
Asked again following the inmate’s death, the governor again said state officials are not considering releasing prisoners.
While no inmates have tested positive at the Indiana State Prison or La Porte County Jail, two inmates in custody at the Porter County Jail in Valparaiso have tested positive and are currently in stable condition, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmates have been quarantined in medical isolation within the facility, and no staff members have tested positive, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
It is unknown how the inmates contracted the virus, but that is under investigation. Both inmates were living in the same population area, the sheriff’s office said.
Inmates previously housed in the same living quarters as the subjects were placed on quarantine status and are being monitored 24/7 by medical staff. The housing area is being sanitized twice daily, the statement said.
Sheriff Dave Reynolds said in the statement, “We want to assure the community our jail has been preparing for the virus since the pandemic was declared approximately four weeks ago.
“If you have a family member or loved one that works at our office or is temporarily living in our facility, know we are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.
The virus is also becoming a major problem at nursing homes and long-term-care facilities.
Elderly people and those with serious health troubles living in nursing homes have been among the most at-risk from infections. At least 46 residents of 12 long-term care facilities in Indiana have died, including 22 at an Anderson nursing home, according to ISDH.
But an attempt by a nursing home operator to concentrate coronavirus patients at a facility in Washington met opposition from local residents and was banned by the county health officer. Officials in Delaware County issued a similar order earlier this month.
Box said she has worked closely with local health departments but the statewide order she signed Tuesday can help nursing homes protect residents who aren’t ill and better care for those with infections.
“We fully believe that this is a necessary step to help to further protect the vulnerable residents in our 92 counties,” she said.
