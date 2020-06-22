PORTER — A teenager was killed in a crash that left three others teens seriously injured Saturday afternoon on U.S. 12 in Porter.

A 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash that occurred just after 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 12 just west of Mineral Springs Road, about 10 miles west of Michigan City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.