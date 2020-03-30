During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The News-Dispatch has dropped the paywall for virus-related stories. If you appreciate local journalism, please help us continue to keep La Porte County informed by considering a subscription. Learn more here.INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana hospitals have increased the state’s intensive care unit capacity by about one-third in the past few weeks in preparation for an expected surge in coronavirus-related illnesses, state officials said Monday.
Having such ICU capacity available has been a prime concern as health officials reported Monday that the state had 1,786 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a seven-fold increase from a week earlier. Indiana’s 35 virus deaths are five times greater in that time.
Three more people died Sunday from coronavirus-related illnesses, and six cases have now been confirmed in La Porte County.
Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 273, the Indiana State Department of Health said.
The total includes 6 cases in La Porte County, 13 in Porter County; 36 in St. Joseph County; 97 in Lake County; 1 in Starke County; 6 in Jasper County; and 3 in Marshall County.
Deaths have been reported in Lake, St. Joseph and Jasper counties.
Two of the new deaths involved Indianapolis residents, while the other person who died was from southeastern Indiana’s Franklin County.
Indianapolis had the most new cases at 135, while Hamilton County in suburban Indianapolis had 20 and Lake County had 12.
Berrien County, Michigan, also reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday.
The Berrien County Health Department said the person who died was a man over 70 who was hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. He had serious underlying health conditions.
The county has 32 positive cases of COVID-19, including the reported death. Many of those are recovering from their symptoms at home, and 10 of those positive cases have fully recovered.
Statewide stay-at-home orders were issued last week in Indiana and Michigan, with exemptions for essential businesses to remain open and necessary trips for food and medicine.
Indiana hospitals have added about 500 critical care beds to give the state 1,940 as of Monday, according to Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the state’s Family and Social Services Administration.
While officials said about 60 percent of those ICU beds were in use, Sullivan said hospitals continued working to create more ICU capacity by steps such as converting operating and recovery rooms space.
The state’s goal is to double the pre-virus intensive care capacity and Indiana’s count of 1,177 ventilators to meet Indiana’s anticipated COVID-19 case surge in the coming weeks, she said.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said Indiana’s illness peak is still expected in mid- to late April, but some prediction models show that lasting longer.
“It could be as late as mid May. We don’t know,” Box said. “That surge could be more of a flattened-type surge and that would be over a longer period of time.”
Also Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana submitted an emergency petition, requesting the Indiana Supreme Court take immediate action to stem the progression of COVID-19 in the Indiana Department of Correction and county jails.
“The U.S. Constitution requires that the safety of people who are incarcerated be protected and this need is heightened in the current pandemic,” said Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana.
“Indiana law allows for steps to be taken to release both those awaiting trial and those convicted, to safer environments.”
People in prisons and jails are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses, Falk said.
“Given the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the spread once this disease enters a jail or prison would be quick and potentially deadly. In addition, social distancing is impossible in Indiana’s jails and prisons.”
Falk said prior to the outbreak, many county jails were already overcrowded, with 77 percent of Indiana’s jails above or at capacity in 2018.
Some Indiana counties have taken steps to reduce jail population, including La Porte County, which has released 20-30 inmates; and St. Joseph County, which has released about 75 over the past two weeks.
The Indiana Supreme Court has authorized courts to review sentences for non-violent offenders, and judges to consider health before incarcerating an offender.
The ACLU recommends the Supreme Court issue emergency steps to identify pretrial detainees and incarcerated people who are at high risk of death from exposure and may be eligible for home detention.
This would include waiving bail requirements for pretrial detainees who do not pose an immediate threat, and determining whether a sentence reduction or suspension is warranted for an incarcerated person.
“Ensuring the safety of at-risk individuals in Indiana’s jails and prisons is not only a humanitarian necessity, it is a constitutional requirement,” Falk said. “Subjecting people who are detained pretrial to unreasonable risk of harm violates their Fourteenth Amendment rights.”
