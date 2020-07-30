The July 14 ribbon cutting of the La Porte Physician Network at NewPorte Landing with the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership. Pictured, from left, are Mike Riehle of La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, Mike Micka of Holladay Properties, Mayor Tom Dermody, Ashley Dickinson CEO of la Porte Hospital, and Bert Cook, Executive Director of La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership.
La PORTE — A new urgent care center and primary care physicians’ office has opened in La Porte.
La Porte Physician Network has relocated its Urgent Care and Primary Care offices at Legacy Plaza West to 401 Newporte Boulevard in La Porte, part of the new NewPorte Landing development area, said the physician network in a press release.
