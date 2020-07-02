Algozine photo

Indiana Department of Correction Recruitment and Retention coordinator Jackie Algozine was honored by the Parole District with the “Extra Mile Award.”

 Photo provided / Indiana Department of Correction

WESTVILLE — A longtime Northwest Indiana criminal justice professional now working for the Indiana Department of Correction has been presented the “Extra Mile Award” for her service and performance.

IDOC Recruitment and Retention coordinator Jackie Algozine was presented the award by Erik Kruper, supervisor of the Gary Parole Division for the IDOC Division of Parole Services.

