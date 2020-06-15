Fire photo

A utility trailer hauling wood caught fire late Saturday night in the 700 North block of U.S. 421 near Otis. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office, a good Samaritan stopped to assist the driver as he was detaching his vehicle from the trailer. The driver sustained a very minor injury that did not require immediate medical attention, police said. The Coolspring Township and Westville volunteer fire departments responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

 Photo provided - La Porte County Sheriff's Office

