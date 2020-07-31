The Rev. Kevin Huber blesses Michigan City Police Officer Michael Oberle’s K-9 partner, Axel, during a 2018 ceremony at Queen of All Saints. Axel is now searching for a new partner, and the MCPD is looking to the public to help if fund the necessary training and certification.
The Michigan City Police Department is reinstating its K9 Calendar Fundraiser to help K9 Axel get a new partner.
Officer Michael Petrie and K9 Edo. Petrie has reinstated the MCPD K9 Calendar Fundraiser to help another department K9, Axel, get a new partner.
MICHIGAN CITY — Due to the tough economic times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan City Police Department has been having difficulty funding the more than $8,000 needed to train its K-9 Axel and his new handler.
