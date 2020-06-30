Three La Porte County students awarded Urban League scholarships
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Kayla Paige Wingett May 30, 1992 - June 20, 2020
- 'Covid 219' is a soundtrack for the pandemic created by Michigan City-area musicians
- Judge swayed to accept plea deal for teenage armed robbery suspect
- Community corrections to install body scanner to stop drug smuggling
- Portage man killed in motorcycle vs. truck crash on I-94
- State to use $25M in CARES Act funding to help struggling renters
- Officials warn fireworks can be beautiful, but dangerous for non-professionals
- Jeffrey Allan Jamieson Dec. 24, 1961 - June 22, 2020
- A.K. Smith touting successes with SkillUp funded program
- Nearly 30 La Porte County small businesses qualify for COVID-19 relief grants
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.