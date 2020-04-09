MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council approved all $943,540 in claims on the docket presented at Tuesday’s virtual meeting – almost $733,000 of which was paid from the dwindling Riverboat and Boyd Development funds.
Councilman Don Przybylinski expressed concern over the fact that the casino is closed indefinitely; and said the last time he checked, the Riverboat account balance, about $1.5 million, remained.
“I don't know how we're going to be running the city with a small amount of money in the Riverboat and Boyd Development funds,” he said.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, who chairs the council’s Finance Committee, said he will get with City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster to determine the exact balances of those accounts and report back to the council.
On a related note, the council heard on second reading an ordinance Dabney authored that would give the council the sole authority to approve purchase orders from those two funds.
By unanimous vote, they amended the ordinance to require all purchase orders valued at 1 cent or more – as opposed to $500, as originally stated – get council approval, regardless of how much money is in the budget for any city department.
"That is just the way it should be,” Dabney said; noting that previously, departments were able to purchase whatever they needed as long as there was money in their budgets.
"We're gonna bring that control back into the City Council so we can really get our arms around the Riverboat funding," he said.
"No longer will we have, 'Well, just because it was in our budget, we went on and spent those funds.' So, it will have to come back through the council.
"I think this is going to be a good step for all of us in getting some control with our Riverboat and Boyd Development funds again," Dabney said.
The ordinance will go before the council for final reading and a vote at its virtual special meeting on Monday.
City departments remain bound by Mayor Duane Parry’s executive order – issued in March as a result of the global pandemic – requiring expenditures be authorized by him through Dec. 31, unless he chooses to terminate the order before then.
In other business:
- Przybylinski introduced a resolution requesting that Gov. Eric Holcomb “provide immediate financial relief to local governments to enable them to best serve their constituents during the COVID-19 emergency.”
All nine council members are listed as co-sponsors, and the resolution passed unanimously.
Because the state has a $2 billion surplus, the resolution calls on the governor to implement a $500 million stimulus package for “cash-strapped cities, towns and counties."
It also asks that he loosen restrictions on how public funds can be spent so municipalities may provide more emergency assistance for residents and social service agencies that are straining to meet people’s needs during this time.
The council also wants an “immediate cash infusion” to Indiana Workforce Development to increase the number of intake workers and waive ordinary wait times so as to accommodate the “flood” of unemployment claims that have been filed in recent weeks and will continue throughout the public health crisis.
- The council voted unanimously to give authority to Council President Sean Fitzpatrick to make approvals on behalf of the entire council on matters like the appropriation and expenditure of public funds or providing consent for mayoral appointments to city commissions should the council be unable to meet in a timely fashion as a result of the public health crisis.
In the event that Fitzpatrick would be unable to do so, the responsibility would then become that of Council Vice President Michael Mack.
Council attorney Jim Meyer said the resolution is in accordance with state law; and he noted any decisions Fitzpatrick or Mack would make exclusively would have to be ratified by the entire council once they are able to reconvene normally.
The resolution explicitly states that matters that would normally require a public hearing before approval still must undergo the public hearing process.
When the governor’s public health emergency declaration expires, the waiver granting this authority to Fitzpatrick or Mack also will become null and void.
- By a vote of 8-1, the council approved final acceptance certificates for DLZ’s solar work at the Michigan City Senior Center and Michigan City Police Department under the Guaranteed Energy Savings Performance Contract projects. Paul Przybylinski was the only council member who opposed the approval.
