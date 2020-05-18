UNION MILLS — South Central High School has announced its salutatorian and valedictorian students for 2020.
Sidney Swanson is this year’s salutatorian. Sidney is the daughter of Brett and Angela Swanson. Sidney has earned a GPA of 4.302 on a 4.0 scale at the end of her seventh semester. She will be graduating with an Indiana Core 40 Diploma with Academic Honors, and plans to further her education by studying Kinesiology at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
