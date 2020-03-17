VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating two wanted subjects, one of whom may be in the Michigan City area.
Leroy Michael Cortez, 51, is wanted on felony charges of strangulation and domestic battery. He drives a black 2000 GMC Yukon, possible with Indiana license plate 471RDY.
The Sheriff’s Office said he is believed to be residing anywhere between Chesterton, Michigan City or Hammond, is known to work construction-related jobs, and has a habit of visiting casinos.
Most recently he had been frequenting the Majestic Casino in Hammond, but he may be staying with friends or family, or in motels along U.S. 12, U.S. 20, or off of I-94.
Amy Lynn Eaton, 33, is wanted for failure to appear on felony charges of burglary, possession of a narcotic drug, and theft with a prior conviction; and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.
She is often in the company of her boyfriend, James Smith, and is believed to be residing in the Portage area, possibly Camelot Estates or Camelot Manor.
She has recently been seen as a passenger in a silver Chevrolet HHR and a small black passenger car.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cortez or Eaton can submit a tip via the Sheriff’s Office website – portercounty sheriff.com/submitatip – or app, and can do so anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.