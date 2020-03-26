La PORTE – The United Way of La Porte County has announced that American Licorice has joined the ranks of businesses making donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“In response to a request made earlier, Nicole Krol, Community Outreach and Sustainability specialist at American Licorice, contacted us to announce a gift of $5,000 to support local community members impacted by COVID-19,” said Dave Sisk, director of Corporate Engagement at United Way.
“During these uncertain times, American Licorice recognizes the importance of community," Krol said. "For those in need of assistance we hope this donation can help alleviate some of the stress all of us are feeling.”
Kris Pate, executive director of United Way, said the donations are critical.
"In trying times like these, the value of local individuals and businesses who rise to the occasion and do what they can to help cannot be overstated,” she said.
“Every gift to this fund matters, no matter how small. Donors, volunteers and people helping their neighbors are what will get us through this crisis,” Pate said.
She urged county businesses and individuals to consider making a donation at unitedwaylpc.org/relief or by contacting the local United Way at info@unitedwaylpc.org.
No administrative fees are deducted from gifts; and 100% of funds collected will be distributed to not-for-profits serving individuals in La Porte County with food, medical, housing and childcare needs brought on by COVID-19, Pate said.
