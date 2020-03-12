WESTVILLE — A Westville toddler was taken to the hospital Monday after being bitten in the face by the family dog.
Westville Police were called to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso on Monday night after the Emergency Room staff contacted them regarding a dog bite, according to a police report.
An officer went to the hospital and spoke with the parents of the 18-month-old girl, who live in the 700 block of Jefferson Street in Westville.
The parents said the family dog, a 3-year-old Australian terrier, is “food aggressive,” the report said.
About 9 p.m. Sunday, the girl crawled over near the dog’s food bowl, and the dog bit her in the face, causing a puncture wound and several scratch marks to her nose, and a scratch mark under her right eye.
The parent also provided a photo of the injuries to police.
The father told police he was able to stop the bleeding on Sunday, but about 2 p.m. Monday, the girl started bleeding again and they were unable to stop it this time, the report said.
They then took the girl to the hospital for treatment.
The parents said the dog was up-to-date on all vaccinations and they had filled out a state-mandated Animal Bites Report.
Hospital staff also contacted Indiana Child Protective Services and Porter County Animal Control about the incident.
Police called the veterinarian the next day, and the office confirmed the dog was current on vaccinations, the report said.
A DCS representative later told police she had spoken to the family in relation to the attack, and the parents gave a similar account of what had happened.
The Animal Bite Report said no action was taken against the dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.