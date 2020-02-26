MICHIGAN CITY – A former Michigan City mayoral candidate is accused of breaking his girlfriend’s jaw and tooth during an argument at their Normandy Village apartment earlier this month.
Clifford Kelso Thatcher Jr. entered a preliminary plea of not guilty at his initial hearing on Feb. 11, and will reappear via video conference in La Porte Superior Court 1 for a bail review hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Until then, Thatcher remains in lockup at the La Porte County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
The official charge is aggravated battery when assault causes serious permanent disfigurement, a Level 3 felony punishable by 3-16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
According to Michigan City Police reports, officers were dispatched to Thatcher’s apartment about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, and found his girlfriend outside, bleeding from the mouth and having difficulty talking. She was accompanied by her mother.
As police approached the apartment, Officer Dylan Travis writes, Thatcher began to walk away from the residence. He was stopped, handcuffed and questioned.
Thatcher reportedly told police he and his girlfriend had been arguing over a Facebook post he’d made the day prior, causing her to call him a “woman hater” and begin packing her bags to move out.
He said that at some point during the argument, she pushed him into the closet doors, then began throwing dishes and food at the wall above the kitchen sink.
After that, Thatcher claimed, she grabbed him by the testicles and squeezed, causing him to fall to the floor. She then allegedly bit him on the forearm.
Thatcher told police that in attempting to get his girlfriend off of him, he elbowed her, striking her in the face.
She began to bleed immediately, ran to the bathroom, called her mother; and her mother called the police, he said.
Because of the woman’s significant injuries, Thatcher was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
His girlfriend was transported for treatment at Franciscan Health Michigan City, where a suction device was used to help keep her mouth clear of blood while she spoke with officers.
She told police the argument started because Thatcher wanted sex and she had declined his advances.
She said that as she was packing her belongings to leave, Thatcher backed her into a wall in the kitchen, told her she wasn’t leaving and grabbed her by the hair, making a twisting motion.
That caused her to fall to the floor, she said, which is when she bit Thatcher in an attempt to get away.
But he began twisting her hair harder, prompting her to grab his inner thigh in an attempt to make him stop, she said.
Thatcher then punched the woman in the face with a fist, she claimed.
While in the emergency room, the woman also complained of pain in her right hand, which she said was injured when Thatcher shoved her into the kitchen cabinets.
Travis notes in his report the evidence found at the apartment – food and dishes in disarray, dented closet doors, a bloodstained carpet, blood spatter in the bathroom, etc.
He said Thatcher sustained a visible bite wound to the forearm and scratches on his face, none of which required immediate medical attention.
After failing to get the information from the hospital, Travis said the girlfriend’s mother confirmed that her daughter’s jaw had been broken during the altercation.
He writes in his report that the victim is also listed as a suspect in the case because of Thatcher’s allegations. However, he noted he would not be requesting a warrant for her arrest.
Thatcher was a candidate for mayor in the city's Democratic Primary in May 2019. He finished third behind Ron Meer and Virginia Martin, collecting less than 2 percent of the vote.
