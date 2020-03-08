Most Popular
- Man upset with karaoke song pulls gun in bar
- Bringing taste to your plate
- MC loses 'a part of its history' – photographer Bill Swedenberg dies at 96
- La Porte man facing felony charges after running from traffic stop
- La Porte County pulls trigger of new government website
- Driver arrested with BAC of .403
- Michigan City Common Council wants control over riverboat funds
- La Porte County Commissioners take heat for sale of County Home
- Public health emergency declared after first coronavirus case confirmed in Indiana
- Michigan City St. Pat's Parade kicks off Saturday afternoon
