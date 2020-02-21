MICHIGAN CITY — The La Porte County Democratic Party is tasked with filling an at-large seat on the Michigan City Common Council after Johnny Stimley resigned his position Tuesday.
After being appointed at caucus following the 2017 death of his predecessor, Al Whitlow, Stimley was voted into the position by constituents citywide in the general election in November 2019.
However, upon taking office in January, Mayor Duane Parry asked Stimley to take over the role of special events coordinator for the city.
“It’s been a great honor to serve you as a council member,” Stimley said before the close of Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I believe Mayor Parry and his assembled team will elevate Michigan City to a new level. … Unfortunately, I can’t be on both the city council and in the event coordinator position.”
Stimley said choosing between the two was a difficult decision; but the latter seemed to be the stronger fit for his experience and abilities.
Over the past 20 years, in roles ranging from business owner to president of the Washington Park Zoological Society, Stimley has organized many popular community events – parades, haunted houses, bed races, soap box derbies and more.
In his new role, he will work with the mayor, various city departments and local organizations to plan parades, festivals and other special events, as well as oversee the Michigan City Farmers Market.
Bringing more activity to the lakefront is among his top goals moving forward, he said in a phone interview Friday.
“This position will play a major role in improving the quality of life for the citizens and youth of Michigan City, while attracting tourism and revenue,” Stimley said. “I will continue to work on old and new projects, and programs for the future and vision of Michigan City. …
“I want to thank all of my supporters who elected me to the City Council and ask for their support as I assist in this new position to create a better and more vibrant community.”
To fill the council seat which Stimley gave up, county Democrats will conduct a caucus at City Hall on March 14. The doors will be closed for voting at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in taking the position must send or hand deliver a letter and CEB5 form to Democratic Chair Carol McDaniel at 10088 E. State Road 4, Walkerton, IN 46574.
Only applications received prior to 10 a.m. on March 11 – 72 hours before the caucus – will be eligible for consideration.
At the March 14 caucus, all 25 precinct chairs from Michigan City can vote via secret ballot to appoint Stimley’s replacement. Precinct chairs who are unable to attend may send their vice chairs to vote in their places.
For more information, contact McDaniel at 219-608-7113.
