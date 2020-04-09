MICHIGAN CITY – Two Michigan City men are being held without bond after being charged with the fatal shooting of a Chicago man on Sunday night in Midtown.
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Christopher Martisa Deal was arrested and charged with murder, according to Michigan City Police and the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.
And on Wednesday about 11 a.m., 22-year-old Mark Aaron Wright Jr. was arrested after a short foot pursuit in the area of Lafayette and South streets, according to police.
He also faces a murder charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.
MCPD officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported shots being fired in the area of Detroit and Franklin streets, according to police. A second 911 call reported that a man had been shot.
MCPD Officer Adam Brinkman and sheriff's Deputy Evan Doperalski were first on scene and found the victim in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of East William Street.
He was taken by EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified as Sirus Scott, 29, of Chicago.
The MCPD Investigative Division was called to begin a homicide investigation, police said.
On Wednesday Police Chief Dion Campbell praised the work of his department for bringing a quick resolution to the incident.
“The men and women of the Michigan City Police Department take it very personal whenever a violent crime is committed in our city," the chief said.
"I watched as our personnel worked around the clock, without rest for several days until an arrest was made in this case. Our officers never seek accolades, but you can see a deep sense of pride in their commitment to keeping our city safe.”
The crime was "quickly solved because of cooperation from the community" and the work of all divisions within the MCPD, Campbell said.
Assisting with the investigation were the Patrol Division, Investigative Division, Division of Professional Standards, Fugitive Apprehension Street Team, La Porte County Prosecutor's Office, and La Porte County Drug Task Force.
Although arrests have been made, this investigation is still ongoing, police said.
Anyone who may have home/business surveillance video, or anyone who may have witnessed the crime is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Sergeant Royce Williams at 219-874-3221, ext. 1043.
Information can also be provided via Facebook Messenger or through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.
Both suspects will have initial court hearings on Tuesday, April 14, in La Porte County Superior Court 1 with Judge Michael Bergerson presiding. However, with COVID-19 protocols in place, the public is not allowed in the courthouse for hearings – only attorneys and defendants can appear.
MCPD Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said the investigation led detectives to believe that "this was not a random act of violence.
"Although the actions of the suspects did endanger residents in the surrounding neighborhood, there is no ongoing safety threat to the community," he said.
